North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,300,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861,106.88. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,158,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders acquired a total of 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company's stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 79,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,287. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$16.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.11. The stock has a market cap of C$522.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA - Get Free Report) NYSE: NOA last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$319.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. North American Construction Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada's provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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