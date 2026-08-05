North American Construction Group (NOA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA - Get Free Report) TSE: NOA is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2340 per share and revenue of $246.6470 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get NOA alerts: Sign Up

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.06. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. North American Construction Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704,392 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 459,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

View Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd NYSE: NOA is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider North American Construction Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and North American Construction Group wasn't on the list.

While North American Construction Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here