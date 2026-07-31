North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a 18.2% increase from North European Oil Royality Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

North European Oil Royality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

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North European Oil Royality Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.04. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 91.27% and a return on equity of 498.36%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust NYSE: NRT is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust's sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

Further Reading

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