North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 68.1% in July

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,678 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 51,559 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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North European Oil Royality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.04. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a return on equity of 498.36% and a net margin of 91.27%.The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royality Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royality Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. North European Oil Royality Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRT

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust NYSE: NRT is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust's sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

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