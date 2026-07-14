Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $14.68. Northfield Bancorp shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 168,041 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northfield Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Northfield Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $610.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $40.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,449 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 181.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,137 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 191,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,707 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 351.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,207 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company's stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

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