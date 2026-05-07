Northland Securities Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $34.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Northland Securities' target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 8,053,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,372,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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