Northland Securities Comments on NeoVolta FY2026 Earnings

NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoVolta in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeoVolta's current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NeoVolta's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2030 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

NEOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of NeoVolta in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NeoVolta to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NeoVolta in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

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NeoVolta Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NeoVolta stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 141.89% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoVolta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeoVolta by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoVolta by 4,929.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,736 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoVolta

In other news, EVP Steve Bond bought 47,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $98,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,730. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NeoVolta News

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoVolta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. The new analyst coverage adds institutional visibility and provides a bullish signal for NeoVolta’s battery-storage business. Northland Securities Begins Coverage on NeoVolta

The new analyst coverage adds institutional visibility and provides a bullish signal for NeoVolta’s battery-storage business. Positive Sentiment: Northland projects a significant long-term earnings inflection. Its estimates call for earnings of $0.45 per share in fiscal 2028, rising to $1.08 in 2029, $2.07 in 2030 and $2.17 in 2031. These forecasts support the potential for substantial upside if NeoVolta achieves its expected growth.

Its estimates call for earnings of $0.45 per share in fiscal 2028, rising to $1.08 in 2029, $2.07 in 2030 and $2.17 in 2031. These forecasts support the potential for substantial upside if NeoVolta achieves its expected growth. Neutral Sentiment: Northland expects continued losses through fiscal 2027. The firm forecasts EPS of negative $0.39 for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, with quarterly losses ranging from $0.07 to $0.12 per share. This outlook is broadly consistent with the current full-year consensus estimate of negative $0.37.

The firm forecasts EPS of negative $0.39 for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, with quarterly losses ranging from $0.07 to $0.12 per share. This outlook is broadly consistent with the current full-year consensus estimate of negative $0.37. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced its fiscal 2027 second-quarter EPS forecast to negative $0.14 from negative $0.12, indicating some pressure on the company’s near-term profitability outlook. Sidoti’s other revisions were more favorable, including higher estimates for several later quarters and fiscal 2028.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta's modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company's flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

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