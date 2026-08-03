Northland Securities Has Weak Outlook for PIPR Q3 Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PIPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.06.

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Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.28 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 14.51%.Piper Sandler Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies's payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $79,239,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,783.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,339 shares of the company's stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Piper Sandler Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Piper Sandler Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat expectations. Piper Sandler reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, exceeding the $0.85–$0.88 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $491 million to $496 million versus expectations of $445 million. Revenue increased about 25% year over year. Piper Sandler Companies Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Piper Sandler reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, exceeding the $0.85–$0.88 analyst estimates, while revenue reached approximately $491 million to $496 million versus expectations of $445 million. Revenue increased about 25% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking activity remained strong. Advisory revenue reached a record $274 million, municipal financing revenue was $50 million, and the pretax margin improved to 20.3% from 12.3% a year earlier. First-half net revenue rose 29% to $970 million. Piper Sandler Q2 2026 net revenues rise 25 percent

Advisory revenue reached a record $274 million, municipal financing revenue was $50 million, and the pretax margin improved to 20.3% from 12.3% a year earlier. First-half net revenue rose 29% to $970 million. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28, and reported returning $215 million through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Piper Sandler Companies reports second-quarter 2026 results

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28, and reported returning $215 million through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Piper Sandler received a consensus “Hold” recommendation, indicating that analysts may view the strong results as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation. Piper Sandler receives consensus Hold recommendation

Piper Sandler received a consensus “Hold” recommendation, indicating that analysts may view the strong results as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings comparisons were unfavorable. Reported quarterly EPS was below the $2.92 recorded in the same period last year, despite the revenue growth, which could be contributing to investor disappointment.

Reported quarterly EPS was below the $2.92 recorded in the same period last year, despite the revenue growth, which could be contributing to investor disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Recent disclosures showed eight insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including significant sales by executives Jonathan Doyle and Debbra Schoneman. Piper Sandler Q2 2026 results and insider activity

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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