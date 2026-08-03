Northland Securities Increases Earnings Estimates for PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for PHINIA in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for PHINIA's current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PHIN opened at $73.56 on Monday. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. PHINIA's payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In related news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,195.49. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $546,623.32. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in PHINIA by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PHINIA

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $940 million , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. PHINIA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 5.6% year over year to , exceeding the analyst consensus of approximately $919 million. Management highlighted continued growth, cash generation, and business momentum. Positive Sentiment: PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. PHINIA Inc. Earnings Call: Growth, Cash and Deals

PHINIA agreed to acquire the stoba Group, a specialist in high-precision components and customized manufacturing solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and could expand PHINIA’s technology and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments.

The company returned $53 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $42 million in share repurchases and $11 million in dividends. PHINIA ended the period with $370 million in cash, supporting financial flexibility for capital returns and strategic investments. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.57 billion to $3.67 billion . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. PHINIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of approximately . The midpoint is slightly below the roughly $3.7 billion analyst consensus, suggesting expectations for moderate growth but limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Phinia Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of missed the $1.58 consensus estimate, despite improving from $1.27 a year earlier. Net earnings were reported at $40 million, down from $46 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: The stoba acquisition will require regulatory approvals and closing conditions, while PHINIA carries approximately $1.02 billion of debt. These factors may temper the benefits of the deal if integration costs or leverage increase.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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