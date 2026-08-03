Northland Securities Predicts BigBear.ai Q1 Earnings

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BigBear.ai's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 65.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

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BBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $2.79 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Balefire LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. DV Trading LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 609,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,078.48. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,056.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key BigBear.ai News

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, topping estimates. Gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million, indicating margin improvement, while the company secured more than 20 new contracts and reported backlog growth. BigBear.ai Stock Flat Following Q2 Revenue Beat and Backlog Growth

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, topping estimates. Gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million, indicating margin improvement, while the company secured more than 20 new contracts and reported backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135 million to $165 million, a range that broadly brackets the roughly $143 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted expanded generative-AI capabilities and strategic growth initiatives. BigBear.ai Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135 million to $165 million, a range that broadly brackets the roughly $143 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted expanded generative-AI capabilities and strategic growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: BigBear.ai reported an adjusted or diluted loss of roughly $0.04-$0.05 per share, compared with a $0.06 loss a year earlier. The result met or modestly exceeded estimates, but the improvement was not enough to offset concerns about profitability. BigBear.ai Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BigBear.ai reported an adjusted or diluted loss of roughly $0.04-$0.05 per share, compared with a $0.06 loss a year earlier. The result met or modestly exceeded estimates, but the improvement was not enough to offset concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: Operating loss widened to $28.6 million, net loss reached $25.7 million, and operating cash flow was negative $22.2 million. Investors remain focused on whether contract wins can translate into sustainable profits and reduce the company’s substantial cash consumption. BigBear.ai Stock Falls on Q2 2026 Earnings

Operating loss widened to $28.6 million, net loss reached $25.7 million, and operating cash flow was negative $22.2 million. Investors remain focused on whether contract wins can translate into sustainable profits and reduce the company’s substantial cash consumption. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $5 to $4 and assigned a neutral rating. Although the revised target implies upside, the reduction signals limited confidence in a near-term rerating while the company remains unprofitable. BigBear.ai Price Target Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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