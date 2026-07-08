Northland Securities Predicts Lower Earnings for WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree's current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

WT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.80 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.06.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.18. WisdomTree has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. WisdomTree's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in WisdomTree by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,947 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,126 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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