Northland Securities Raises Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target to $410.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $248.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Northland Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.71% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.83.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $177.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.38. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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