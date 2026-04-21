Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2026 guidance to 27.400-27.900 EPS.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $655.88 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $450.13 and a one year high of $774.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $707.36 and its 200 day moving average is $639.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $781.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $623.00 target price (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $719.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total transaction of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $950,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,413 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Advisory Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Northrop reported $6.14 EPS vs. $6.03 consensus and revenue of $9.88B vs. $9.75B consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, which supports near-term earnings credibility. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates — Northrop reported $6.14 EPS vs. $6.03 consensus and revenue of $9.88B vs. $9.75B consensus; margins and ROE remain healthy, which supports near-term earnings credibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand environment and program momentum — Management cited elevated global demand, with strength in aeronautics and the B‑21 program helping revenue growth and near‑term backlog visibility. This supports medium/long‑term program value. Read More.

Demand environment and program momentum — Management cited elevated global demand, with strength in aeronautics and the B‑21 program helping revenue growth and near‑term backlog visibility. This supports medium/long‑term program value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context and pre‑print positioning — Recent analyst notes and previews highlighted margin recovery as a key watch item and the consensus EPS/revenue estimates most analysts tracked into the print. These notes framed expectations but did not materially change the fundamental view. Read More.

Analyst context and pre‑print positioning — Recent analyst notes and previews highlighted margin recovery as a key watch item and the consensus EPS/revenue estimates most analysts tracked into the print. These notes framed expectations but did not materially change the fundamental view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly below consensus — NOC set EPS guidance of $27.40–$27.90 versus a ~$28.01 consensus and revenue guidance of $43.5B–$44.0B (consensus ~$43.9B). The EPS range being under Street expectations appears to be the primary reason investors trimmed the stock after the beat.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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