Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $2.3588 billion for the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,304,827 shares of the company's stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company's stock worth $231,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,520,548 shares of the company's stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,743,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,522,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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