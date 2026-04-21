Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Shares Down 2.9% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Nova Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NVA - Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 386,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 402,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nova Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nova Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Minerals currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVA

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Nova Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nova Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company organized to identify, acquire and advance high-quality gold and battery metals projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Province, where it has conducted extensive drilling programs to delineate large, near-surface oxide gold deposits. Nova Minerals applies modern exploration techniques and geophysical surveys to expand its resource base and target additional high-grade zones across its landholding.

Since listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker NVA, the company has focused on advancing its Alaska portfolio through systematic drilling, metallurgical test work and early-stage economic studies.

Further Reading

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