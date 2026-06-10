Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novanta stock on May 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Novanta Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NOVT opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.40 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,432,537.23. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 96,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,850.32. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,957 shares of company stock worth $3,136,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novanta by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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