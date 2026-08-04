Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.4%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,950,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,822. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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