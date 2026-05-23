Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.5625.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company's stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company's stock worth $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company's stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Article Title

European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Positive Sentiment: The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Article Title

The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Article Title

Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Article Title

Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide posted about 28% weight loss in late-stage testing, setting a new benchmark that increases pressure on Novo Nordisk to keep innovating in obesity and GLP-1 therapies. Article Title

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here