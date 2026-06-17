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Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Novo Nordisk has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 23 research firms, with 18 hold ratings, 4 buys, and 1 sell. The average 12-month price target is about $65.56.
  • Recent analyst updates have generally been mixed to cautious, including downgrades from TD Cowen, Kepler Capital Markets, and Deutsche Bank, while Morgan Stanley and Wolfe Research also issued more neutral views.
  • Investor focus is also on Novo Nordisk’s growth plans, including a potential China regulatory filing for oral Wegovy, which could broaden its obesity pipeline and support long-term growth, though cybersecurity concerns have emerged after a reported major hack claim.
  • Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.5625.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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