Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.61, but opened at $47.40. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $46.4860, with a volume of 8,333,939 shares traded.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors and retail commentators noted that Novo Nordisk’s current revenue drivers—including Ozempic and Wegovy—remain intact, meaning the failed trial does not directly affect existing GLP-1 sales. NVO Stock Slumps After Late-Stage Trial Fails Primary Goal

Investors and retail commentators noted that Novo Nordisk’s current revenue drivers—including Ozempic and Wegovy—remain intact, meaning the failed trial does not directly affect existing GLP-1 sales. Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s collaboration with Crux is intended to broaden access to Wegovy through simpler benefit designs and more predictable pricing for U.S. employer health plans. The company also recently received European authorization for an oral Wegovy formulation, potentially supporting longer-term obesity-treatment growth. Novo Nordisk Teams Up With Crux to Expand Wegovy Access

Novo Nordisk’s collaboration with Crux is intended to broaden access to Wegovy through simpler benefit designs and more predictable pricing for U.S. employer health plans. The company also recently received European authorization for an oral Wegovy formulation, potentially supporting longer-term obesity-treatment growth. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming results remain focused on Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions, with investors watching whether these products can offset increasing competitive pressure. How Will Ozempic and Wegovy Sales Aid NVO’s Upcoming Q2 Results?

Upcoming results remain focused on Ozempic and Wegovy sales, oral-product launches and label expansions, with investors watching whether these products can offset increasing competitive pressure. Negative Sentiment: The ZEUS trial’s failure removes a potentially valuable cardiovascular indication for ziltivekimab and raises concerns about the company’s pipeline diversification beyond its established diabetes and obesity franchises. The news prompted a broad selloff in NVO shares. Novo Nordisk’s Inflammation Drug Fails to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Trial

The ZEUS trial’s failure removes a potentially valuable cardiovascular indication for ziltivekimab and raises concerns about the company’s pipeline diversification beyond its established diabetes and obesity franchises. The news prompted a broad selloff in NVO shares. Negative Sentiment: Analyst Erste Group Bank also reduced its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share estimate to $3.20 from $3.22, below the $3.39 consensus estimate, adding to the cautious tone around Novo Nordisk’s outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 8.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,135,384 shares of the company's stock worth $871,848,000 after buying an additional 969,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,064,000 after acquiring an additional 717,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,842,089 shares of the company's stock worth $653,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $287,660,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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