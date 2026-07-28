NRG Energy (NRG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $7.4617 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NRG Energy Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $7.88 on Tuesday, reaching $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 639,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $216.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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