NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-9.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NRG Energy Trading Down 5.1%

NRG stock opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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