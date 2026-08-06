NU (NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1984 per share and revenue of $5.3858 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NU Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NU opened at $14.46 on Thursday. NU has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NU in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insider Transactions at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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