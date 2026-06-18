NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 13.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shot up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.7610. Approximately 67,300,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 30,717,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $162,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,436,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,088,217.04. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,936,472 shares of company stock worth $472,831,169. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 822,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock worth $263,195,000 after buying an additional 1,346,796 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 101,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $155,616,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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