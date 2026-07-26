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Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Nutex Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.3333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUTX. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nutex Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.21. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $2.53. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutex Health will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 41,430.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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