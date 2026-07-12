Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NUTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutex Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.33.

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Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.91. 86,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.21. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $2.53. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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