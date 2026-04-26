Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 55.4% in April

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,717,784 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 8,340,769 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,053,082 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. 1,616,327 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,145. The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.69. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 47.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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