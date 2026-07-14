Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.97 and last traded at $123.94, with a volume of 2457178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.73.

View Our Latest Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,036,945.51. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,412,519.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,570,168.14. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,939. Insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nuvalent by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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