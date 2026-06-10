Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,779,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session's volume of 1,081,768 shares.The stock last traded at $123.2880 and had previously closed at $123.25.

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Nuvalent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s acquisition provides shareholders a clear cash exit at $124 per share, implying a large premium and helping lift NUVL toward the offer price. Reuters article on GSK buying Nuvalent

GSK’s acquisition provides shareholders a clear cash exit at $124 per share, implying a large premium and helping lift NUVL toward the offer price. Positive Sentiment: The deal validates Nuvalent’s oncology pipeline, including late-stage lung cancer assets that attracted strong strategic interest from a large pharmaceutical buyer. WSJ article on the acquisition

The deal validates Nuvalent’s oncology pipeline, including late-stage lung cancer assets that attracted strong strategic interest from a large pharmaceutical buyer. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes were mixed-to-cautious, with recent downgrades to hold/neutral as the stock moved close to the takeover price and upside became limited. Zacks analyst article on the buyout

Several analyst notes were mixed-to-cautious, with recent downgrades to hold/neutral as the stock moved close to the takeover price and upside became limited. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have begun investigating whether the proposed sale gives public shareholders a fair price and whether the process was adequate, which could create headline risk even if the deal ultimately proceeds. Business Wire investor alert on Nuvalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.85 price objective on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $593,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,036,945.51. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $9,956,364. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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