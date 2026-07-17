Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3750.

NUVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In related news, insider Kerry Wentworth sold 63,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $379,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,060. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacy Markel sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,523.73. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 235,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 472.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 557,656 shares during the last quarter. Ishara Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:NUVB opened at $5.64 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 102.06%.The company had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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