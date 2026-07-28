Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 17,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,706. The company has a market capitalization of $505.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -0.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvectis Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $13.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCT

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 50,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,186,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,378,072.32. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,688,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,768,480. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 28.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,022 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company's stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

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