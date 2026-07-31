Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.16. Nuveen Sl Tfip shares last traded at $14.2250, with a volume of 149,834 shares trading hands.

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Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company's stock.

About Nuveen Sl Tfip

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average.

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