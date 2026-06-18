nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.03 and last traded at $175.4250, with a volume of 197487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.94.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Glj Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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