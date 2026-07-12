nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.7692.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday.

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Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,579 shares of the company's stock worth $238,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. 1,479,639 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,506. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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