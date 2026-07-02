NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the fifty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.8396.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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