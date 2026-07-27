NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fifty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.2562.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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