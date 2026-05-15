NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired Rep. John McGuire

Representative John McGuire (Republican-Virginia) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA" account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/15/2026.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 104,218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,939,109. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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