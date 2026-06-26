NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.22 and last traded at $192.53. 174,420,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 170,329,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.74.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 172,760 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,265 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here