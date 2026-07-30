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NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts give NWPX Infrastructure a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with two buy ratings, one strong-buy rating, and two holds. The average 12-month price target is $110.
  • Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company, while several hedge funds and investment managers recently increased their positions.
  • NWPX reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, beating estimates of $1.33, and revenue of $159.48 million, above the $154.70 million consensus forecast. Shares opened at $123.21, down 2.4%.
  • Interested in NWPX Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,728 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company's stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Trading Down 2.4%

NWPX opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $159.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.70 million. Analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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Analyst Recommendations for NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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