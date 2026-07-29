NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.890-4.320 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NXP Semiconductors' conference call:

Strong Q2 performance: Revenue reached a record $3.5 billion, up 19% year over year, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 35.1% and EPS was $3.61, all above guidance.

Revenue reached a record $3.5 billion, up 19% year over year, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 35.1% and EPS was $3.61, all above guidance. Broad-based growth is continuing: Automotive revenue rose 12% year over year, or 17% excluding the divested MEMS business, while Industrial and IoT increased 38% and Communications Infrastructure grew 41%. Management said company-specific growth drivers grew in the mid-20% range and represented roughly one-third of Q2 revenue.

Automotive revenue rose 12% year over year, or 17% excluding the divested MEMS business, while Industrial and IoT increased 38% and Communications Infrastructure grew 41%. Management said company-specific growth drivers grew in the mid-20% range and represented roughly one-third of Q2 revenue. Third-quarter outlook improved: NXP guided to $3.75 billion in Q3 revenue, up 7% sequentially, with non-GAAP operating margin expected to reach 36.9% and EPS of $4.11 at the midpoint. Management also reported improving visibility, book-to-bill above one, and growing backlogs.

NXP guided to $3.75 billion in Q3 revenue, up 7% sequentially, with non-GAAP operating margin expected to reach 36.9% and EPS of $4.11 at the midpoint. Management also reported improving visibility, book-to-bill above one, and growing backlogs. AI and data-center opportunities are expanding: Data-center revenue is expected to exceed $500 million in 2026, driven by control-plane processors and switching products. The physical-AI design-win funnel grew to more than $1.5 billion across over 200 customers, while AI-enabled processors are expected to represent about 15% of Industrial and IoT processor revenue in 2026.

Data-center revenue is expected to exceed $500 million in 2026, driven by control-plane processors and switching products. The physical-AI design-win funnel grew to more than $1.5 billion across over 200 customers, while AI-enabled processors are expected to represent about 15% of Industrial and IoT processor revenue in 2026. Cost and supply-chain risks remain: NXP has begun selective pricing actions to offset inflation in inputs such as back-end materials, with additional foundry access-fee pressure potentially emerging in late 2026 or 2027. Management also said it has not yet seen broad automotive restocking, and mobile revenue is expected to decline year over year in Q3 amid component constraints.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $14.33 on Wednesday, hitting $244.79. 1,082,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $294.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.85.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, with growth across all end markets and regions. Adjusted earnings were $3.61 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $3.52–$3.54. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, with growth across all end markets and regions. Adjusted earnings were $3.61 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $3.52–$3.54. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong momentum in software-defined vehicles and physical AI, while identifying data centers as an emerging growth engine. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion has a midpoint above consensus expectations, and Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $300 price target, implying meaningful upside from the referenced price. Benzinga analyst rating report

Management highlighted strong momentum in software-defined vehicles and physical AI, while identifying data centers as an emerging growth engine. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion has a midpoint above consensus expectations, and Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating with a $300 price target, implying meaningful upside from the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: The company forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.89 to $4.32, compared with analysts’ estimate of $3.92. Although the midpoint is above consensus, the wide range and lower end below expectations may have increased investor uncertainty. NXP Semiconductors Q2: Beats On Revenue But Stock Drops

The company forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.89 to $4.32, compared with analysts’ estimate of $3.92. Although the midpoint is above consensus, the wide range and lower end below expectations may have increased investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: NXPI declined in after-hours trading and was heading toward a fifth consecutive session of losses. The market appears to be discounting the earnings beat because expectations were elevated and the guidance, while technically above consensus at the midpoint, did not provide enough upside or certainty to satisfy investors. NXPI Stock Falls As Dutch Chipmaker’s Outlook Fails To Impress

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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