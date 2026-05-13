NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock's previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.42.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $306.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,850 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $155,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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