NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.890-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,425,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,834. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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