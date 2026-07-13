NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.2727.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $292.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $495,634,000 after purchasing an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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