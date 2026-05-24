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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • NXP Semiconductors has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy, with 18 buy ratings, 7 holds, 1 sell, and 1 strong buy across 27 analysts. The average 1-year price target is $294.25.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results, posting EPS of $3.05 versus estimates of $2.98 and revenue of $3.18 billion versus $3.14 billion expected. Revenue rose 12.2% year over year.
  • Shares have traded near their 52-week high, opening at $316.47 versus a 52-week high of $316.81. The stock also carries a market cap of about $79.9 billion and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
  • Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $316.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $316.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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