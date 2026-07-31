O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Raised to "Hold" at BNP Paribas Exane

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of O-I Glass from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $7.37 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 18.13%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. O-I Glass's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randolph L. Burns acquired 11,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,246.24. The trade was a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 2,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $15 to $11 but retained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. Benzinga article

UBS lowered its price target from $15 to $11 but retained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic wins during the second-quarter earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves, despite near-term weakness in Europe. O-I Glass Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted strategic wins during the second-quarter earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution improves, despite near-term weakness in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also maintained a Buy rating while cutting its price target from $13 to $10, reflecting analysts’ continued confidence in the valuation but reduced near-term earnings expectations. Benzinga article

Truist also maintained a rating while cutting its price target from $13 to $10, reflecting analysts’ continued confidence in the valuation but reduced near-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage argues that O-I Glass now trades at a discounted valuation after a substantial decline, though the investment case depends on a recovery in operating performance. O-I Glass valuation analysis

Some coverage argues that O-I Glass now trades at a discounted valuation after a substantial decline, though the investment case depends on a recovery in operating performance. Negative Sentiment: O-I Glass recorded an $873 million goodwill impairment , producing a large second-quarter net loss and raising concerns about the value of prior acquisitions and the company’s outlook. O-I Glass goodwill impairment report

O-I Glass recorded an , producing a large second-quarter net loss and raising concerns about the value of prior acquisitions and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.09 versus analysts’ $0.24 consensus, while revenue declined 2.2% year over year to $1.67 billion. Weak European demand was identified as a key driver of the miss. O-I Glass earnings miss report

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.09 versus analysts’ $0.24 consensus, while revenue declined 2.2% year over year to $1.67 billion. Weak European demand was identified as a key driver of the miss. Negative Sentiment: The company cut full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter, prompting an investor investigation notice and further undermining confidence in management’s forecasts. O-I Glass investigation notice

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Further Reading

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