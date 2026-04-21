O-I Glass (OI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2295 per share and revenue of $1.4828 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 194.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,939,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $117,033,000 after buying an additional 5,244,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $40,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 2,388,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 222.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 1,522,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $14,287,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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