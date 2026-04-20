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OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
OBOOK logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • OBOOK experienced an unusual volume spike—about 57,759 shares traded, up 81% from the prior session—with the stock moving to $5.99 from a $5.29 close.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $11.00 target; MarketBeat lists a consensus Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
  • Recent fundamentals show a quarterly EPS of ($0.02) on revenue of $1.92 million, while institutional investor Geode Capital added a new stake of 36,325 shares (~$243,000).
  • Five stocks we like better than OBOOK.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session's volume of 31,993 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on OBOOK in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OWLS

OBOOK Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OBOOK

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OBOOK stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

OBOOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

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