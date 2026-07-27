Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Obsidian Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:OBE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Obsidian Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Obsidian Energy shares fell 4.4%, opening at $10.07 after previously closing at $10.59, and last trading at $10.32.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable: the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an $18.00 average price target, with Raymond James upgrading it to “moderate buy.”
  • Institutional ownership stands at 13.51%, with Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of America notably increasing their positions during the first quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Obsidian Energy.

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:OBE - Get Free Report) TSE: PWT gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.07. Obsidian Energy shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 146,232 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBE

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,008.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Obsidian Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 87.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,321 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 299,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,444,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company's stock.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Obsidian Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Obsidian Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Obsidian Energy wasn't on the list.

While Obsidian Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines