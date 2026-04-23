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Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ocado Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Ocado opened at $5.50 after closing at $5.87 and last traded at $5.51 on light volume (~7,975 shares), indicating a morning drop.
  • Technical picture: The stock is trading near its 50-day SMA ($5.42) but below its 200-day SMA ($5.87), suggesting short-term support yet weakness versus the longer-term trend.
  • Business profile: Ocado is a UK online grocery retailer and technology licensor whose Ocado Smart Platform integrates automated warehouses, robotics, and software and is licensed to supermarket partners globally.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.50. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 7,975 shares traded.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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