Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to announce earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $7.1073 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Jackson bought 4,770 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $249,852.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 444,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,261,853.24. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. XXI Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Weiss Ratings cut Occidental Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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